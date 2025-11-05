Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
5 November 2025
Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 5 November 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Sat
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
14:05
from 1700 ₸
18:10
from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1000 ₸
22:20
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree