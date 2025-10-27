Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Baqyt qushagynda Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl 27 October 2025

Baqyt qushagynda Showtimes – 27 October 2025 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about film
Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
14:45 from 1700 ₸ 16:35 from 1700 ₸ 20:15 from 2000 ₸ 22:05 from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1000 ₸ 10:55 from 1000 ₸ 18:15 from 1700 ₸ 23:55 from 1400 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more