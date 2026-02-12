Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shelter Shelter, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 17 February 2026

Shelter Showtimes – 17 February 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Sat 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shelter? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
17:30 from 1900 ₸ 23:55 from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
13:50 from 1200 ₸ 17:15 from 1200 ₸ 19:25 from 2800 ₸ 21:50 from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
11:35 from 1100 ₸ 14:35 from 1300 ₸ 22:05 from 1800 ₸
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Lembayung
Lembayung
2024, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
The Beldham
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more