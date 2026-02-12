Menu
Films
Shelter
Shelter, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
13 February 2026
Shelter Showtimes – 13 February 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
How do I book tickets for Shelter?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
17:30
from 1900 ₸
23:55
from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
13:50
from 1200 ₸
17:15
from 1200 ₸
19:25
from 2800 ₸
21:50
from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
11:35
from 1100 ₸
14:35
from 1300 ₸
22:05
from 1800 ₸
