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Kinoafisha Films Forbidden Fruits Forbidden Fruits, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 2 May 2026

Forbidden Fruits Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
23:45 from 2000 ₸
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