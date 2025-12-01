Menu
Films
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
15 December 2025
15 December 2025
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni Showtimes – 15 December 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
All about animated film
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
12:10
from 1700 ₸
13:25
from 1700 ₸
14:40
from 1700 ₸
15:55
from 1700 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:05
from 1200 ₸
13:20
from 2200 ₸
18:10
from 1800 ₸
19:20
from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
11:25
from 1000 ₸
16:30
from 1100 ₸
17:40
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
