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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 19 May 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 19 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Tue 19 Wed 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
11:25 from 1900 ₸ 15:55 from 1900 ₸
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