Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
10 May 2026
The Magic Faraway Tree Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
9
Sun
10
Mon
11
Tue
12
Wed
13
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Magic Faraway Tree?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
15:20
from 1300 ₸
19:15
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Псих
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
2026, Japan, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
Flavia
2026, USA / Great Britain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree