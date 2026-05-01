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Kinoafisha Films The Magic Faraway Tree The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl 10 May 2026

The Magic Faraway Tree Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
15:20 from 1300 ₸ 19:15 from 1800 ₸
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