Films
GOAT
GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
11 March 2026
GOAT Showtimes – 11 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
All about animated film
Cinemas
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:25
from 1900 ₸
12:25
from 1900 ₸
14:25
from 1900 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
14:55
from 1300 ₸
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
King & Jester: Forever
2026, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Music
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
