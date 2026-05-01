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Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
4 May 2026
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika Showtimes – 4 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
14:25
from 1300 ₸
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