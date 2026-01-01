Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Charlie the Wonderdog Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 3 February 2026

Charlie the Wonderdog Showtimes – 3 February 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Charlie the Wonderdog? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:15 from 2200 ₸ 13:10 from 1200 ₸
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Keeper
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more