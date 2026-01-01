Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Song Sung Blue Song Sung Blue, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl 3 January 2026

Song Sung Blue Showtimes – 3 January 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about film
Today 1 Tomorrow 2 Sat 3 Sun 4 Mon 5 Tue 6 Wed 7
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Song Sung Blue? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
11:25 from 2200 ₸ 23:45 from 1500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Snegovik
Snegovik
2025, Russia, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more