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Kommersant
Kommersant, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
26 April 2026
Kommersant Showtimes – 26 April 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
23:20
from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
12:35
from 1700 ₸
19:45
from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
15:10
from 1300 ₸
20:30
from 1800 ₸
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