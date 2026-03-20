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Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
23 March 2026
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
23:40
from 1500 ₸
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