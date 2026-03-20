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Kinoafisha Films Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 21 March 2026

Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
23:40 from 1500 ₸
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