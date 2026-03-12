Menu
Stitches, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
17 March 2026
Stitches Showtimes – 17 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Stitches?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
20:05
from 2200 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
20:35
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
2026, Finland, Drama, History
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
