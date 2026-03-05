Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films King & Jester: Forever King & Jester: Forever, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 10 March 2026

King & Jester: Forever Showtimes – 10 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about film
Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Sat 7 Sun 8 Mon 9 Tue 10 Wed 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for King & Jester: Forever? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:00 from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
20:10 from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
21:50 from 1800 ₸
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
K sebe nezhno
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Tyoshcha 2
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Tyul'pany
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
King & Jester: Forever
King & Jester: Forever
2026, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Music
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more