Films
Kill
Kill, 2023 Screening times in Petropavl
23 February 2026
Kill Showtimes – 23 February 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
How do I book tickets for Kill?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
23:40
from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
23:45
from 2500 ₸
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
