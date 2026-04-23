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Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 29 April 2026

The Drama Showtimes – 29 April 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
19:25 from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:20 from 2700 ₸ 15:50 from 1700 ₸
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