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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 20 May 2026

Gruzovichki Showtimes – 20 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:05 from 1700 ₸ 10:40 from 1700 ₸ 11:35 from 1700 ₸ 15:15 from 1700 ₸ 16:45 from 1700 ₸
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