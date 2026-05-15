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Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
17 May 2026
Gruzovichki Showtimes – 17 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:05
from 1700 ₸
10:40
from 1700 ₸
11:35
from 1700 ₸
15:15
from 1700 ₸
16:45
from 1700 ₸
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