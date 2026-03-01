Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
24 March 2026
Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Project Hail Mary?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:00
from 1900 ₸
12:35
from 1900 ₸
17:30
from 1900 ₸
20:55
from 2200 ₸
22:50
from 2200 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
10:10
from 1100 ₸
16:20
from 1300 ₸
19:00
from 1800 ₸
21:15
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree