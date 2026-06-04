Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
10 June 2026
The Mandalorian & Grogu Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Articles
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
4
Tomorrow
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Mandalorian & Grogu?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:55
from 1900 ₸
13:20
from 1900 ₸
15:45
from 1900 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
18:00
from 1800 ₸
20:15
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ne odna doma 3. Vypusknoy
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bogatyri
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree