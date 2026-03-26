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Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
31 March 2026
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:35
from 1900 ₸
12:25
from 1900 ₸
17:50
from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
14:15
from 1200 ₸
20:05
from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
13:55
from 1300 ₸
15:30
from 1300 ₸
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