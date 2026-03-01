Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 25 March 2026

Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Domovyonok Kuzya 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
13:40 from 1900 ₸ 15:25 from 1900 ₸ 19:05 from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
12:00 from 2200 ₸ 16:25 from 1200 ₸ 19:55 from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
12:50 from 1300 ₸ 14:50 from 1300 ₸ 18:10 from 1800 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more