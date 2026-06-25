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Kholop 3
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
26 June 2026
Kholop 3 Showtimes – 26 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
18:50
from 2200 ₸
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