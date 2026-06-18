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Kholop 3
Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
24 June 2026
Kholop 3 Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
13:15
from 5000 ₸
19:45
from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
14:25
from 1700 ₸
18:05
from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
20:10
from 1800 ₸
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