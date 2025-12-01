Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Deep Sea
Deep Sea, 2023 Screening times in Petropavl
17 December 2025
Deep Sea Showtimes – 17 December 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Deep Sea?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
11:50
from 1700 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
12:40
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree