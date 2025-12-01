Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Deep Sea Deep Sea, 2023 Screening times in Petropavl 14 December 2025

Deep Sea Showtimes – 14 December 2025 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 12 Sat 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Deep Sea? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
11:50 from 1700 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
12:40 from 1100 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Die, My Love
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more