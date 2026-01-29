Menu
Films
Mercy
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
1 February 2026
Mercy Showtimes – 1 February 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Sat
31
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mercy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
14:35
from 1900 ₸
15:50
from 1900 ₸
21:45
from 2200 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
12:00
from 1300 ₸
19:20
from 1800 ₸
21:05
from 1800 ₸
