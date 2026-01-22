Menu
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 28 January 2026

Mercy Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:05 from 1900 ₸ 12:15 from 1900 ₸ 15:50 from 1900 ₸ 19:25 from 2200 ₸ 21:15 from 2200 ₸ 23:05 from 2200 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
13:45 from 1100 ₸ 15:30 from 1100 ₸ 19:10 from 1700 ₸ 20:30 from 1700 ₸
