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Kinoafisha Films Korolyok moey lyubvi Korolyok moey lyubvi, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 12 April 2026

Korolyok moey lyubvi Showtimes – 12 April 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
23:00 from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
23:35 from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
12:45 from 1300 ₸ 18:40 from 1800 ₸
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