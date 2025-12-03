Menu
Films
The Running Man
The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
3 December 2025
The Running Man Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:20
from 1700 ₸
20:55
from 2000 ₸
23:25
from 2000 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
12:20
from 1200 ₸
17:00
from 1200 ₸
23:25
from 1500 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
23:55
from 1400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
100 Meters
2025, Japan / USA, Animation, Drama, Sport
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
