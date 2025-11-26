Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Running Man
The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
26 November 2025
The Running Man Showtimes – 26 November 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Running Man?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
12:25
from 1700 ₸
21:15
from 2000 ₸
23:45
from 2000 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:35
from 2200 ₸
13:05
from 2200 ₸
17:05
from 1200 ₸
18:05
from 2800 ₸
19:25
from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
10:00
from 1000 ₸
21:40
from 1700 ₸
23:55
from 1400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree