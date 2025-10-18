Menu
Films
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
18 October 2025
The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 18 October 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
All about film
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
11:00
from 1700 ₸
13:10
from 1700 ₸
17:10
from 1700 ₸
19:20
from 2000 ₸
21:30
from 2000 ₸
23:10
from 2000 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
11:50
from 1200 ₸
15:35
from 1200 ₸
19:20
from 1800 ₸
21:30
from 1800 ₸
23:40
from 1500 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
16:05
from 1100 ₸
19:55
from 1700 ₸
21:30
from 1700 ₸
23:55
from 1400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
