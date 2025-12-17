Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
23 December 2025
Kulachnyy Showtimes – 23 December 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Fri
19
Sat
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Kulachnyy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:00
from 1700 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:30
from 2200 ₸
23:50
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Eternity
2016, France, Drama
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree