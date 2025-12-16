Menu
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
20 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 20 December 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
11:20
from 1200 ₸
15:15
from 1200 ₸
17:50
from 1200 ₸
19:45
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
