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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 22 June 2026

Michael Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
16:50 from 5000 ₸
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