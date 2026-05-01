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Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
30 May 2026
Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 30 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
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Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
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