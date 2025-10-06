Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Afterburn
Afterburn, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
6 October 2025
Afterburn Showtimes – 6 October 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Afterburn?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
15:55
from 1200 ₸
19:45
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree