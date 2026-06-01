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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 16 June 2026

Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 16 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
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Tomorrow 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
10:00 from 1900 ₸ 10:45 from 1900 ₸ 18:10 from 2200 ₸ 20:40 from 2200 ₸
2D, RU
12:25 from 1900 ₸ 13:15 from 1900 ₸ 14:55 from 1900 ₸ 17:25 from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:00 from 1700 ₸ 11:30 from 2700 ₸ 13:45 from 1700 ₸ 17:05 from 1700 ₸ 18:10 from 2000 ₸ 19:40 from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
11:50 from 1100 ₸ 14:05 from 1300 ₸ 18:25 from 1800 ₸ 20:40 from 1800 ₸
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