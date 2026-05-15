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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
16 May 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 16 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
11:40
from 2400 ₸
17:00
from 3900 ₸
19:15
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
23:55
from 3200 ₸
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