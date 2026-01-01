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Kinoafisha Films Qara Qara, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 1 May 2026

Qara Showtimes – 1 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
18:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Kuzgi samal
Kuzgi samal
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
2026, Russia, Animation
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
2026, Japan, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
Qara
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar
2025, Sweden, Adventure, Animation, Family
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
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