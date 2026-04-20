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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
25 April 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 25 April 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
01:10
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
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2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
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Super Mario Galaxy
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Bone Keeper
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The Deceased
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Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Tuysqan
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Көлеңке
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Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
2026, Russia, Animation
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
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