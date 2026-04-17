Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
18 April 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 18 April 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Перiште?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
12:25
from 2400 ₸
15:55
from 2800 ₸
19:30
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy
2026, Russia, Animation
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Deceased
2025, Indonesia, Drama, Horror, Detective
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bone Keeper
2026, USA, Horror
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree