Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Псих
Псих, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
10 May 2026
Псих Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
9
Sun
10
Mon
11
Tue
12
Wed
13
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Псих?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
20:20
from 3200 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D
14:00
from 1600 ₸
16:30
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Псих
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
2026, South Korea, Adventure, Animation, Family
Flavia
2026, USA / Great Britain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Күзгі самал
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree