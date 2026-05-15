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Kinoafisha Films Өч-2: Карындаш Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
23:45 from 3000 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D
22:30 from 2000 ₸
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