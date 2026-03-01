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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 28 March 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Sat 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Taptym-au seni 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
01:00 from 2900 ₸
2D, KZ
01:00 from 2900 ₸
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