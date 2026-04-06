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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 6 April 2026

Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bayqa! Alayaq!? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
22:15 from 2300 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
16:50 from 1600 ₸ 20:20 from 2000 ₸
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