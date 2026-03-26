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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
31 March 2026
Erekshe Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, KZ
18:00
from 2300 ₸
22:05
from 2300 ₸
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